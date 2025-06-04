The Leapfrog Network Co-Founder Chirag Alawadhi announces exit

Chirag Alawadhi has stepped down as co-founder and CEO of The Leapfrog Network after three years with the creative agency. Alawadhi is moving away from traditional agency operations to focus on building content ecosystems and strategic consulting.

The move caps off a nine-year journey for Alawadhi, who started out as a solo agency owner before building The Leapfrog Network with his co-founders in December 2021.

Announcing his exit on LinkedIn, Alawadhi said: "After 9 years of building businesses, I'm now focused on building the infrastructure and knowledge systems that will empower the next generation of marketers and entrepreneurs."

Alawadhi isn't starting another agency. Instead, he's shifting focus to content ecosystem building, consulting with agencies and marketing teams, developing marketing tools, and working with brands globally.

During his career, Alawadhi has delivered over 1,300 campaigns and driven revenues exceeding $7 million. He has built content networks reaching more than 10 million followers and worked with major brands including EMAMI, Lenskart, Airtel, OTT Play, Reliance, and Tata Motors.

Looking back on his journey, Alawadhi describes it as his "real-world MBA in digital marketing, entrepreneurship, and resilience." From working on campaigns without immediate returns using basic tools to building meaningful relationships with clients and industry peers, the path hasn't always been easy.

"This isn't goodbye to the industry that shaped me - it's a shift toward deeper impact," Alawadhi said.