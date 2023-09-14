The Marcom Avenue appoints Nikhil Sharda as AVP - Marketing

Previously, Nikhil was vice president at Media Mantra.
The Marcom Avenue, a leading integrated marketing agency, with its recently launched renewed 2.0 avatar, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Nikhil Sharda as assistant vice president as the first step in ushering change in the marketing landscape. With an impressive track record and deep expertise in operations and client management, Nikhil will play a pivotal role in further enhancing the company's operational efficiency and driving its growth trajectory.
Prior to joining The Marcom Avenue, Nikhil has worked as vice president at Media Mantra, executive vice president at Scroll Mantra, creative director at FrogIdeas and digital evangelist at AdGlobal360. During these roles, he skillfully crafted effective go-to-market strategies for a diverse range of renowned brands, such as Comviva, Beardo, OZiva, ViewSonic, VNL, Jim Beam, TerraPay, Twitter India Marketing, Rajasthan Tourism, Maruti Suzuki, NEXA, Bureau of Indian Standards, BSB Edge, Delhivery, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, and the European Union and several others.
"We extend a warm welcome to Nikhil Sharda as our newly appointed assistant vice president," stated Divanshi Gupta, director, The Marcom Avenue. "Nikhil's strong skills and dedication perfectly match our core values of excellence. As The Marcom Avenue embarks on international expansion, his seasoned experience will fuel operational efficiency and strategic branding. This strategic move echoes our overarching vision of becoming the ultimate marketing solution agency. Nikhil's role is poised to shape impactful narratives, steering success for The Marcom Avenue clients. We extend our best wishes to him for his new role."
"I am excited to join the ranks of The Marcom Avenue, a company renowned for its avant-garde approach and unwavering dedication to client triumph," commented Nikhil Sharda. "I eagerly anticipate collaborating closely with the adept teams here to elevate operational practices, fortify client relationships, and contribute to the continuous advancement of the company."
Nikhil is also a published author and an independent writer for various online journals. His reputation as a results-driven professional endowed with a discerning eye for operational excellence precedes him, and his appointment underscores The Marcom Avenue's steadfast commitment to perpetual enhancement and delivering unparalleled value to its esteemed clientele.