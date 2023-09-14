The Marcom Avenue appoints Nikhil Sharda as AVP - Marketing

"We extend a warm welcome to Nikhil Sharda as our newly appointed assistant vice president," stated Divanshi Gupta, director, The Marcom Avenue. "Nikhil's strong skills and dedication perfectly match our core values of excellence. As The Marcom Avenue embarks on international expansion, his seasoned experience will fuel operational efficiency and strategic branding. This strategic move echoes our overarching vision of becoming the ultimate marketing solution agency. Nikhil's role is poised to shape impactful narratives, steering success for The Marcom Avenue clients. We extend our best wishes to him for his new role."