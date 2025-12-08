The Printers Mysore appoints Rahul Chandna as AGM - Digital for North & East Region

Rahul Chandna has announced the appointment of The Printers Mysore (Deccan Herald | Prajavani) as assistant general manager (AGM) - digital for the North and East Region. In this role, he will focus on enhancing digital offerings, strengthening client relationships and driving growth across key markets.

Advertisment

Chandna has experience in media and advertising. Prior to this, he served as regional lead – digital, print and events at Business Standard, where he managed major accounts and delivered integrated communication solutions for clients. Over the years, he has built a track record in sales, business development and key account management, partnering closely with brands and agencies to execute impactful campaigns.