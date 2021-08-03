The Q appoints Pankaj Rai as the Head of Ad Sales for North & East regions

Talking about his new role at The Q as Head of Ad Sales for North & East Regions, Pankaj Rai says, “I am delighted and grateful for this opportunity with The Q. The Q brings to the market an exciting proposition unlike any other channel in the GEC space. The channel has also seen tremendous growth within a short span and continues to gain popularity among viewers and advertisers which by itself speaks volumes. I am excited on this new innings and look forward to working closely with Simran and the team entire team as we steer towards the next wave of growth.”