The Q appoints Simran Hoon as Chief Executive Officer in India

Speaking about her new role as the chief executive officer (CEO), Simran Hoon, said, “In today’s dynamic and evolving business environment, it is of extreme importance to stay differentiated, relevant and meaningful. I am excited to embark on this journey with The Q and grateful for having been entrusted with the responsibility of leading the team at The Q India as its first CEO. I look forward to working closely with the team here as we scale newer and newer heights.”