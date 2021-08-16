The Q appoints Sujata Samant as Head of Marketing

She will report to Krishna Menon, COO and the appointment is with immediate effect.

The Q continues to strengthen its leadership team as it sets out to achieve new milestones. In a latest development, The Q now announces the appointment of Sujata Samant as Head of Marketing. In her role as Head of Marketing, Sujata will be responsible for driving The Q’s marketing and communications strategies spanning across strategic partnerships, branding, marketing campaigns, and corporate communications.