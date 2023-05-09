The Script Room expands leadership team; appoints Satish Sethumadhavan as Creative Head

Sethumadhavan brings over two decades of experience in building and growing brands across various agencies.
The Script Room, an independently owned, bespoke audio-visual creative agency, has announced the appointment of Satish Sethumadhavan (Sethu) as creative head.
In his new role, Sethu will be working with Ramsam (Rajesh Ramaswamy) and responsible for leading the agency’s creative team, across advertising and content solutions for clients.
Speaking about his new assignment, Sethu said, “At The Script Room, I feel the comfort. It's important that you work with the people that you vibe with. Invariably it's the people who define the culture and creative output of the place.
It's also the pressure to be up there with the benchmark the founders and others over here have set for themselves. The balance is important. And the balance seems right. Happy to be part of this talented and fun bunch who like to do one thing but do it with passion.”
Ramsam (Rajesh Ramaswamy), co-founder, The Script Room said, “We’re super happy to have Sethu join us. His enthusiasm and ability to think across varied brands with different emotions and personalities is a rare talent. He’s one of those people who can get the best out of their teams. And he’s also great fun to hang out with”.
Ayyappan Raj, co-founder, The Script Room said, “Sethu is an old friend and a fantastic advertising person. The timing of him coming on board could not have been better, as we are also planning and working on quite a few interesting things. Looking forward to a mutually enriching, joyful journey”.
Sethumadhavan brings over two decades of experience in building and growing brands across various agencies. He was previously Senior Director - Creative & Content at TILT Brand Solutions, where he managed a team of creative directors, designers, digital strategists, and social media managers. Prior to that Satish served as Group Creative Director & Head of Digital at Mullen Lowe Lintas.
He holds a Master of Science in Statistics from Loyola College in Chennai, India, and has participated in executive education programs at MIT’s Sloan School of Management, Columbia Business School, and Dartmouth’s Tuck School of Business. He has won several awards throughout his career, including Abby Gold, Cannes Finalist, One Show Merit, Kyoorius Award, and YouTube Creative Effectiveness Award.
The Script Room, founded 4 years ago by Ayyappan Raj and Ramsam (Rajesh Ramaswamy), has already made a name for itself as a leading creative agency serving a wide range of high-profile clients including Netflix, PhonePe, PaperBoat, Bumble and Games24x7 (My11Circle). Their exceptional work has earned them numerous awards and accolades, cementing their reputation as one of the most innovative and exciting creative agencies in the industry.