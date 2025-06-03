The Script Room ropes in Alisha Sharma as Executive Creative Director

The Script Room, an independent creative agency, has named Alisha Sharma as its executive creative director. This appointment coincides with the agency's sixth anniversary.

Sharma brings over a decade of experience in the creative industry, having previously worked with brands such as Spotify, PepsiCo (Lays & Doritos), Amazon, Asian Paints, and MP Tourism. Her work has been recognised by various industry platforms, including Cannes, One Show, Spikes Asia, Clio Awards, and Effie India. She has also served on juries for awards such as the Young Director Awards at Cannes.

She has been instrumental in launching Spotify in India, from shaping its brand tone to leading landmark campaigns like ‘Life kate mazze se, jab music chale Spotify pe’ and ‘There’s a Playlist for That,’ helping it become the country’s leading music streaming platform. Over the course of her career, Alisha has held key creative roles at some of the industry's most iconic agencies including Ogilvy and Leo Burnett where she worked on award-winning campaigns for leading global and Indian brands.

Speaking on her new role, Sharma shares, “You know you’re in the right room when conversations spark ideas, and story stays at the center. What drew me to The Script Room was simple, it gets the story and the storyteller. After seven years, I wasn’t just looking for change, I was waiting for the right place. Now I’m here, excited to shape this room into a house full of stories, with the people who make it what it is.”

The Script Room co-founders expressed their excitement about this new chapter. Rajesh Ramaswamy, co-founder, The Script Room said, “We're delighted to have Alisha join us. We really love the way she thinks and it's a joy to watch her work. It resonates a lot with our sensibilities. We hope to create some great ads together.”

Adding to Rajesh Ramaswamy, Ayyappan Raj, co-founder, The Script Room said, “Alisha comes on board at just the right time — as we celebrate six years of our journey and look ahead to an exciting future, bringing someone as talented and grounded as Alisha into the fold is a key part of our plans. She will help add dimension to our creative offering and further enhance our appeal as a brand. And of course, she’s superb to work with - everyone loves her, clients and collaborators alike.”

With Alisha on board, The Script Room expands its creative repertoire and is poised to create engaging, popular work for brands.