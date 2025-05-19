The Sleep Company promotes Nirav Lalan to Chief Growth Officer

The Sleep Company has announced the promotion of Nirav Lalan to chief growth officer (CGO). Nirav joined The Sleep Company in 2022, and has been instrumental in helping the company achieve growth in three years.

“Nirav has been a driving force behind our expansion journey.” said, Priyanka Salot, co- founder - The Sleep Company. “His strategic mindset, innovative approach, and deep understanding of consumer behavior have helped us unlock new growth channels and redefine what’s possible in the comfort-tech category.”

“I’m incredibly honored to step into this new role.” said Nirav Lalan. “Being part of this remarkable journey has been both humbling and energizing. I look forward to building on our momentum and taking The Sleep Company to even greater heights.”

Nirav’s promotion is part of The Sleep Company's ongoing strategy to strengthen its leadership team and invest in sustainable, long-term growth.