The Sleep Company ropes in Alpesh Jain as Chief Technology Officer

The Sleep Company has announced the appointment of Alpesh Jain as its new chief technology officer (CTO). With over 16 years of experience driving technology innovation across the ecommerce, automotive, and hospitality sectors, Alpesh brings a powerful mix of technical depth and strategic vision to the organization.

Before joining The Sleep Company, Alpesh served as vice president (VP) of technology at The Good Glamm Group, where he played a pivotal role in scaling digital platforms, architecting complex systems, and delivering high-impact solutions to millions of users.

In his new role, Alpesh will lead the company’s technology vision, accelerate digital transformation and develop scalable, data-driven solutions to create smarter, faster and more seamless experiences for customers across all touch points.

“Technology should feel invisible, it should quietly improve your life and I can’t think of a more meaningful way to do that than by helping people sleep better.” says Alpesh Jain.

“We are thrilled to welcome Alpesh into The Sleep Company family.” said Priyanka Salot, co- founder - The Sleep Company. “His vast experience and innovative mindset align perfectly with our mission to redefine comfort through technology. Alpesh will play a key role as we continue to expand our footprint and deepen our connection with consumers.”

Alpesh’s appointment comes at a time of rapid growth and innovation for The Sleep Company as it continues to push the boundaries of comfort-tech in India and beyond.