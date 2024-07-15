The Times of India appoints Gaurav Mashruwala as president– Times Experiences

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Bennett, Coleman & Co. (The Times of India) has appointed Gaurav Mashruwala as president – Times Experiences, the company’s new experiential marketing vertical. As president – Times Experiences, Gaurav will be responsible for overseeing the growth and profitability of the company’s experiential marketing business. He will lead the creation and execution of innovative experiential solutions, including brand IPs, brand solutions, and Business conclaves.
He will drive a comprehensive revenue strategy for the experiential business, maximise the potential of existing IPs, design new creative formats, and spearhead new business ventures. He will help add an accelerator to the Experiential Marketing Business unit by identifying Market opportunities and challenges, leveraging new technologies and platforms to generate offerings, solutions, and business models (both B2B and B2C).
Gaurav, a commerce graduate from University of Mumbai and an MBA from KJ Somaiya, is an accomplished business leader with over 24 years of experience. Gaurav brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise across media, entertainment, and sports.
In his earlier role as vice president and business head for INS Live business at Viacom18 Media, Gaurav was responsible for driving business growth and managing P&L.