The Times of India hires Nisha Poddar as managing editor of Times Experiences

Nisha Poddar has joined Bennett Coleman & Co. (The Times of India) as managing editor- Times Experiences. Nisha will be responsible for heading content and programming for Times Experiences.
With over 20 years of experience, she has worked across various roles in organisations such as CNBC-TV18, Moneycontrol.com, ET Now, and NDTV Profit.
In her last assignment as anchor and M&A editor at CNBC-TV18, Nisha was part of many breaking, exclusive, and stock-impacting news. She curated and anchored the weekly signature show Big Deal, covering corporate finance, investments, M&A, private equity, and regulatory topics. She also played a key role in curating and anchoring several revenue-generating properties on Thought Leadership, Sustainability, and REITs.
A postgraduate in Broadcast Journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, Nisha completed her Graduation in Mass Communication and Videography from St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata. She also holds a Masters’ degree in Political Science from Mumbai University.