The Trade Desk promotes Tejinder Gill to managing director

Tejinder Gill has taken on the role of Managing Director at The Trade Desk. Over the past four years, Gill has played a key role in establishing a strong foundation and driving significant growth for the global advertising technology firm. He is now poised to spearhead the next phase of innovation and expansion.

Gill took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Before joining The Trade Desk, Tejinder Gill worked at Truecaller for about four and a half years. His background also includes a six-year tenure at LinkedIn.

Gill's earlier career features positions at prominent companies such as Yahoo!, The Times of India, Network18, and SAS International Export.