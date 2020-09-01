The Voice Company hires Kadambini Singh as Creative Tinkerer

Kadambini has close to 12 years of experience with various forms of art and different kinds of agencies, from Snapdeal to Zeba to her last stint at GTB, (later known as Blue Hive.)
The Voice Company has today announced the partnership with Kadambini Singh, who joins the independent advertising and content agency as Creative Tinkerer. She will be based at home, since that’s a perfectly good place to work from.
On this partnership, Bodhi (founder & intern, The Voice Company) says, ‘Kadambini is a creatively rich person, and what really interested me was how she’s always restless about constantly creating things. Her work really stood out, but more than her work honestly, it was her honesty, her curiosity and her innate desire to keep building things that really made me sit up. The Voice Company was created so it could tell stories on behalf of emerging brands and people. And to be able to tell stories, one needs to constantly find newer, more interesting ways of telling them. With her talents, I’m positive both Kadambini and I, will be able to provide value to our clients.
On joining hands with The Voice Company, Kadambini says ‘There's a shift happening in the system around us. Evolving and creating an ecosystem is what this partnership will bring. We hope to bring interesting ways of telling stories for the brands we serve and emerging ones as well, with the help of design, art practices and solution building.’
The Voice Company was founded by Bodhi in August 2019. Operating from a tiny study room somewhere in Gurgaon, the independent agency has spent the last year creating menus for Ibis Hotels, a book called The Gully Dictionary for kids growing up in the streets of India, a few films for MG Motor, video content for children around the safety protocols for Covid, a launch campaign for Milkbasket among a few other pieces.