The Voice Company hires Kadambini Singh as Creative Tinkerer

On this partnership, Bodhi (founder & intern, The Voice Company) says, ‘Kadambini is a creatively rich person, and what really interested me was how she’s always restless about constantly creating things. Her work really stood out, but more than her work honestly, it was her honesty, her curiosity and her innate desire to keep building things that really made me sit up. The Voice Company was created so it could tell stories on behalf of emerging brands and people. And to be able to tell stories, one needs to constantly find newer, more interesting ways of telling them. With her talents, I’m positive both Kadambini and I, will be able to provide value to our clients.