The Walt Disney Company elevates Saket Arbhi to director of brand management. In his new role, he will oversee corporate brand management, brand strategy, and stewardship for Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic across India.

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Arbhi has two decades in brand management, marketing, partnerships and digital at leading media organisations. He specialises in brand development and management, franchise, strategy, marketing, communications, partnership, digital, brand advocacy through public relations.

Throughout his career, he has worked with organisations like Sony Entertainment Television, Zee Entertainment Enterprise, and Star India.