Disney+ names Siddharth Mantri as Chief Strategy Officer for developing markets

The Walt Disney Company has recently named Siddharth Mantri as Chief Strategy Officer for Disney+, after being roped in as chief product officer earlier this year. He is responsible for running product management, design, analytics/data science, support & business strategy for Disney+ across India, Israel, Africa, Middle East, South Asia and South East Asia. He joined The Walt Disney Company in March 2022 as chief product officer from MX Player, where he was working as chief product & growth officer.