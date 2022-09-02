Disney+ names Siddharth Mantri as Chief Strategy Officer for developing markets

He joined the company as Chief Product Officer earlier this year.
The Walt Disney Company has recently named Siddharth Mantri as Chief Strategy Officer for Disney+, after being roped in as chief product officer earlier this year. He is responsible for running product management, design, analytics/data science, support & business strategy for Disney+ across India, Israel, Africa, Middle East, South Asia and South East Asia. He joined The Walt Disney Company in March 2022 as chief product officer from MX Player, where he was working as chief product & growth officer.
An engineering graduate, Mantri started his career as a software engineer with L&T Infotech, after which he moved on to join Microsoft Product Manager and worked with the tech giant for more than 12 years. After working with Microsoft, Mantri joined Grab as head of product.