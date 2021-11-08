The Walt Disney Company's Kaumudi Mahajan promoted to SVP - Marketing and Strategy

Previously, she was the Vice President - Head of Marketing and Content Strategy, Star Pravah.
The Walt Disney Company has recently promoted Kaumudi Mahajan to SVP - Marketing and Strategy.
She has been with the network for more than 13 years. As the vice president - head of marketing and content strategy, Star Pravah, she was responsible for the P&L, viewer engagement both above and below the line, driving availability of the channel in consumer homes and programming strategy.
A postgraduate in Marketing and Communications from MICA, she has also worked as Programmer Analyst with Syntel in the past.
Need a full service agency for your project? Choose among 70 such agencies on afaqs! Marketplace now. Click here.