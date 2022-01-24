The Walt Disney's Marketing Head Pawan Pandey joins Shadowfax as CMO

Pawan Pandey, ex VP and head of marketing, Star Bharat TV at The Walt Disney Company has recently joined Shadowfax, the Indian hyperlocal and instant delivery platform!. As per his LinkedIn profile, he has joined part time CMO at Shadowfax. As Head of Marketing for Star Bharat, he was responsible for growing the viewer base by translating brand strategy into marketing & communication plans and successfully establish Star Bharat as the most loved brand in HGEC category. Prior to The Walt Disney Company, he worked with Dabur India for more than 8 years.