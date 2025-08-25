The Whole Truth Foods hires Shreya Agarwal to lead its Media Lab

The Whole Truth Foods has appointed Shreya Agarwal to head its Media Lab, the company’s in-house content creation unit.

The former head of FilterCopy announced the move on LinkedIn: “The internet doesn’t need more content. It needs more honesty. And maybe, in a small way, I finally get to help bring some of it back.”

Explaining her role, Agarwal added: “The Whole Truth has always stood for honesty in food — a rare thing in an industry full of half-truths. At Media Labs, my role is to take that same honesty and turn it into storytelling — to experiment fearlessly and create content that doesn’t just get consumed, but makes health, food, and nutrition feel a little less overwhelming.”

Agarwal is best known for leading FilterCopy, one of India’s largest digital content platforms, where she spent nearly seven years. She has also worked with FoxyMoron and Mid-Day.