The Womb brings on CEO; more leadership appointment in the works

Explaining the need for the role, here’s what Navin Talreja and Kawal Shoor said, “Our current offering of cutting-edge strategy and bold, unignorable creative work has fired up growth for our clients. Admittedly, The Womb has been very focused on creating top-of the-funnel solutions. The opportunity of unleashing big strategic and creative ideas on data dependent mid funnel and bottom funnel work has only grown with time. Not too many agencies know how to do that. And clients need that in an increasingly fragmented world. In Anurag we found someone who’s classically trained, but spent the last few years building a data and tech company of a thousand people, spread across 10 countries. He’s led cross functional teams, here in India, and in Asia. He's maverick and method – in equal doses. And we’ve known the energetic bandit in him for long.”