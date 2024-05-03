The Womb Communications onboards Anurag Gupta as CEO

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Gupta was previously serving as chief operation officer at ada in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
The Womb Communications, an independent agency based out of Mumbai, has appointed Anurag Gupta as its chief executive officer. Gupta updated about the new role on his LinkedIn profile.
With over 25 years of experience in leading integrated marketing companies, he has a proven track record of managing large teams across regions, working with top CPG and FMCG clients, and executing complex marketing programs.
In the past, Gupta has worked with Wunderman, WPP and DDB Mudra Group. He began his career in 2004 with Ogilvy & Mather as the president of Ogilvy Action, India.
As the chief operating officer of WPP team P&G, he integrated more than 25 WPP agencies and implemented digital, commerce and CRM capabilities at one of the largest client of WPP.