TheMathCompany announces appointment of Peeyush Dubey as Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer

Based in Illinois, TheMathCompany was founded in 2016 by Sayandeb Banerjee, Aditya Kumbakonam and Anuj Krishna. The company has more than 50 Fortune500 companies as clients across industry verticals like consumer-packaged goods, retail, pharma, automotive, technology, and manufacturing industries in the US, UK, and EU. Its proprietary flagship platform Co.dx helps businesses solve problems through low code, custom artificial intelligence applications. With a team comprising scientists, data engineers, visualization experts as well as analysts and consultants, TheMathCompany goes beyond what traditional consultancies, pure-play service providers, and information technology services providers offer in terms of data insights to solve specific problems for companies.