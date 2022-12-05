TheSmallBigIdea announces key elevations for senior management

The three executives have been a key role in establishing and strengthening the company.
The SmallBigIdea, a leading digital agency has announced the elevation of Sanmesh Sapkal and Hima Bulusu as associate director, key accounts (media and entertainment) and Kruthika Ravindran as associate director, key accounts (non-media).
With a clear vision of building a truly integrated digital agency that deepens linkages between creativity, media, and data, TheSmallBigIdea has grown to become a preferred partner for clients across segments.
Commenting on the elevations, Harikrishnan Pillai, CEO and co-founder, TheSmallBigIdea, said, "TSBI is made up of a fine balance of home-grown leaders and those who get the outside perspective. Between, Sanmesh, Kruthika, and Hima, they have over 15 years of ‘TSBI experience’. They understand the craft and the culture and are some of the best in the business. We have seen them grow in the organization and now as we see them take leadership roles, it is truly fulfilling.”
Over the last 8 years, TheSmallBigIdea has earned a reputation of being a leading independent digital agency, working across categories of entertainment, BFSI, FMCG, retail, and e-Commerce amongst others.