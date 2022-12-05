TheSmallBigIdea announces key elevations for senior management

Commenting on the elevations, Harikrishnan Pillai, CEO and co-founder, TheSmallBigIdea, said, "TSBI is made up of a fine balance of home-grown leaders and those who get the outside perspective. Between, Sanmesh, Kruthika, and Hima, they have over 15 years of ‘TSBI experience’. They understand the craft and the culture and are some of the best in the business. We have seen them grow in the organization and now as we see them take leadership roles, it is truly fulfilling.”