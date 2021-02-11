Things2do appoints Roch D’souza as CEO

Roch D'souza stated "I am excited to work with the young and enthusiastic group of professional at Things2do. There is a huge potential in Things2do business model. The passion of the 2 founders, Yash and Rahul supported with the vision of the Management we will be able to shape the business and its current engagement with Tourism bodies and Brand partners in more ways than one. Online to Offline (O2O) business clubbed with the promise of Experience Marketing for the consumer promises to be a game-changer in terms of the Discovery process as well as influencing Brand Reputation for such partners. I am extremely keen and looking forward to making a difference in the journey of Things2do as well as build a world-class team in the organisation."