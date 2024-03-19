Third Wave Coffee appoints Rajat Luthra as new CEO, Sushant Goel transitions to board role

In a joint statement, representatives of the investor companies Westbridge Capital and Creaegis said, “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Sushant for his instrumental role in shaping the remarkable journey of Third Wave Coffee thus far. His vision, dedication, and unwavering commitment as CEO have been pivotal in propelling our company to new heights. As Sushant transitions to his new role on the board, we are confident that his guidance and strategic insights will continue to steer us towards even greater success. We also warmly welcome Rajat Luthra, who has rich experience with QSRs at scale, and are excited about the fresh perspective and leadership he will bring to the table. Together, under Sushant's continued guidance and Rajat's leadership, we are poised to embrace new opportunities and drive the company to new heights”