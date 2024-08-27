Thomas Parsons joins Amagi’s APAC revenue as senior director of sales and business development

In his role, Parsons will be responsible for driving strategic customer relationships, accelerating SaaS revenue for the company, and driving business development in the Oceania region. He will work with broadcasters, content owners, and video service providers in the region to improve cloud adoption and maximize efficiencies. He will specifically focus on cloud migration for broadcasters, FAST channel launch, distribution and monetization, and live linear sports and news solutions, building on the regional foundation that Amagi has laid over the past couple of years.