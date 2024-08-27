Thomas Parsons joins Amagi’s APAC revenue as senior director of sales and business development

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Amagi, a cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV (CTV), today announced that Thomas Parsons has joined Amagi’s APAC revenue leadership team as Senior Director of Sales and Business Development.
Based on a professional career spanning over a decade in the broadcast and entertainment technology industry, Parsons brings a proven track record of revenue growth and strategic thinking to Amagi. His knowledge of media industry dynamics and his acumen in client relations in this fast-evolving media landscape make him a valuable addition to Amagi’s APAC business team.
In his role, Parsons will be responsible for driving strategic customer relationships, accelerating SaaS revenue for the company, and driving business development in the Oceania region. He will work with broadcasters, content owners, and video service providers in the region to improve cloud adoption and maximize efficiencies. He will specifically focus on cloud migration for broadcasters, FAST channel launch, distribution and monetization, and live linear sports and news solutions, building on the regional foundation that Amagi has laid over the past couple of years.
“Thomas’ appointment reflects our growing commitment to expanding our geographical presence in Oceania. His solid experience in sales and business development and his passion for delivering customer excellence in the industry align very well with Amagi's vision. He will have a very positive influence on our team and business in the region," said Jay Ganesan, senior vice president of sales — APAC, Amagi.
Parsons added, “Amagi is a true leader in broadcast and connected TV technology, and I am honored to join such a dynamic team. The Oceania market is brimming with potential, and I am quite sure Amagi's solutions will resonate strongly with customers.”
Before Amagi, Parsons held senior leadership roles at Gracenote and Samba TV. Utilizing his deep knowledge in content discovery and consumer experience, Amagi is confident of positively leveraging Parsons’ expertise to build trust further and contribute to customers’ success in the region.