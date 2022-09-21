Thought Blurb Communications elevates Renu Somani to National Creative Director

Speaking on her new role, Renu Somani stated, “I have a degree in art, but writing comes as naturally to me as breathing. I believe I paint stories with my words. The creative industry is shape-shifting and each day a new avatar is being created. My mandate will be to give shape and voice and texture and personality to the avatar that we at Thought Blurb would like to give ourselves. We are known to nurture great talent and I’d like to build on that tradition and get the team to come up with ideas that reflect the zeitgeist of the times.”