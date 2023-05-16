Three Percent Collective appoints Amit Bidholia as Business Head

Based out of Delhi, Amit will be spearheading the agency’s growth and client’s retention.
Three Percent Collective, a Bengaluru-based Digital Marketing Agency backed by Malabar Group’s IMC, has appointed Amit Bidholia as the Business Head.
Amit, a customer-centric digital first marketer brings with him almost two decades of experience in creating and leading businesses and teams both locally and globally. Before joining Three Percent Collective, he worked with Alchemlife Pvt Ltd as General Manager Marketing where he was responsible for driving business growth via digital media. Amit previously worked with brands like General Motors and Cleartrip as Head of Digital Marketing.
Welcoming Amit, Pradeep Singh, Cofounder, Three Percent Collective said, “Amit is joining us at a time when Three Percent is at an inflection point in its journey. Amit’s experience in digital marketing will be an asset as we continue to grow. We are confident that his skills will only help us to grow faster.”
Commenting on his appointment, Amit Bidholia, Business Head, Three Percent Collective said, “I am delighted to join Three Percent Collective and look forward to playing my role in its growth journey. Three Percent has a proven track record of helping its clients with digital transformation. I believe in its current growth journey and future potential. I am excited about the opportunity to further build ourselves as one of the most sought-after agencies to work with.”
Commenting on Amit’s appointment, CTP Ummer Kutty, executive director, IMC said, “Amit’s rich experience will further add to the momentum for the Agency’s growth story and will definitely add value to the joint venture we have.”
Three Percent Collective, the digital arm of Malabar Group’s IMC is a digital marketing agency with offices in Bengaluru, Kozhikode and Delhi. Three Percent Collective was founded by Praveen Rao, Achuth Nair and Pradeep Singh.