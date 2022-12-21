Tide promotes Kumar Shekhar to Deputy Country Manager, Tide India

Shekhar’s promotion will strengthen Tide’s presence in India and tap into India market’s £100 million revenue opportunity.
Tide, the UK's leading SME-focused business financial platform, today announced the promotion of Kumar Shekhar as Deputy Country Manager, Tide India. The announcement follows Tide’s recent market entry into India, with two business banking solutions – the Tide Business Account and its RuPay-powered Tide Expense Card (issued in partnership with Transcorp - an RBI-regulated PPI issuer). With this, Tide aims to tap into £100 million revenue opportunity in India and create a sizable business in the country in due course.
At Tide, Kumar has played a critical role building a safe, risk-governed, and seamless business banking platform to help SMEs across India save time (and money). In his new role, Kumar will focus on strengthening Tide’s presence in India, to better meet the needs of Tide members. He will also help position Tide for nationwide growth and realise Tide’s commitment to making it easier for SMEs to do business.
Since starting at Tide in March 2021, Kumar has been instrumental in building Tide’s Know-Your-Customer (KYC) & Underwriting, Transaction Monitoring, Customer Service, and Sales Support teams.
Kumar is a seasoned professional with more than 16 years of experience in Operations, Servicing, Risk & Fraud Management, Collection, Internal Audit, Headcount & Cost Planning, and Team Management. Before joining Tide, Kumar has served as the Vice President-Risk Operations at PayU Payments and held leadership positions at GE Capital and SBI Card.