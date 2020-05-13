TikTok appoints Ashok A Cherian as the Marketing Head for India

Welcoming Ashok to the team, Nikhil Gandhi, India head, TikTok said, "We are excited to have Ashok onboard to lead TikTok’s brand building journey and marketing efforts in India. Ashok's appointment further strengthens our local leadership team, which is committed to ensuring structured growth and providing an exciting and safe in-app experience to our users. With his extensive experience spanning over 20 years, I believe he will add immense value in building our brand salience across stakeholders in the country.”