TikTok elevates Sameer Singh as Head of Global Business, North America

Previously, he was heading global business for the APAC region.
TikTok's Sameer Singh has recently been elevated as head of global business, in North America. Singh who joined ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok in August 2019 was previously working as Global Business Head, APAC since July 2021.
After TikToK was banned in India by the Indian government in the year 2020, Singh then moved on to lead the business solutions for the short-video platform in South Asia.
Before joining ByteDance, Singh was CEO, leading the South Asia operations of GroupM. With varied experience spanning over two decades, he has worked in different regions including India, China, the US, UK, and West Asia.