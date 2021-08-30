Tiktok India's Nikhil Gandhi joins MX Media as COO

Based out of Mumbai and Singapore for his new role at MX, Gandhi will be responsible for taking the platforms to their next phase of growth.
Former TikTok India head, Nikhil Gandhi has joined MX Media as Chief Operating Officer.
Based out of Mumbai and Singapore for his new role at MX, Gandhi will be responsible for taking the platforms to their next phase of growth by expanding its geographical reach, enhancing data driven innovation, growing the scope and scale of revenue streams, and building maximum impact for all stakeholders - be it consumers, advertisers, or internal teams across verticals.
Elaborating on the same, Karan Bedi, CEO of MX Media said “Nikhil brings decades of experience in both traditional and emerging media platforms, and will be a huge asset in taking MX to the next level of rocket fueled growth. We look forward to working closely with him.”
Gandhi joins the company from ByteDance-owned short form video app TikTok where he was leading its growth in the Middle East, Turkey, Africa, India, and South Asia. Before TikTok, he was the president and COO of Times Television Network. His earlier stints include working in media conglomerates like The Walt Disney Company, UTV Global Broadcasting, and Viacom Media Networks.
Speaking about this new role, Nikhil Gandhi, COO of MX Media further added saying, “MX Player is by far the leader in the video entertainment space. I'm super excited to join the MX team and look forward to the next phase of our growth.”
