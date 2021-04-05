Tilt Brand Solutions appoints Ameya Kovale as Senior Director – Creative & Content

Adds Ameya “I am thrilled to be part of, and further contribute to what the creative team at Tilt is doing. I am a big believer in Tilt's work ethic, their style of creative solutioning & storytelling, and their absolute insistence in keeping the brand at the very core of anything and everything they do. Their fantastic body of work in under 3 years is quite telling and revealing of their talent and world view.”