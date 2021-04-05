Tilt Brand Solutions appoints Ameya Kovale as Senior Director – Creative & Content

He will report into Shriram Iyer, Tilt’s Chief Creative & Content Officer.
Brand & Communication consultancy, Tilt Brand Solutions has appointed Ameya Kovale as Senior Director – Creative & Content. He will report into Shriram Iyer, Tilt’s Chief Creative & Content Officer.
Ameya has over 16 years of experience across advertising and design on brands like Vodafone, Johnson & Johnson, Reader's Digest, Surf Excel, Axe, Axis Bank, The Economic Times, Byju’s, Kissan, Urban Ladder, Domex, Practo, Camlin, Ultra-Tech Cement, Go-Colours, Knorr and many others. His work on many of them has won him Indian as well as international effectiveness laurels at Effies India/APAC and AME.
Shriram said "We are really excited to have Ameya on board to team up with Adarsh Atal and jointly lead our creative product and culture. The expertise that he brings on board in art and design thinking, coupled with his rich experience in shaping identity & communication strategies for brands, adds further heft to our creative team. His fantastic attitude and his intimidating energy and pace further reinforces the very core of Tilt”
Ameya, who started out at Tilt on April 1st, comes in from Lowe Lintas, where he was, for 13 years. He was with Ogilvy prior to that.
Adds Ameya “I am thrilled to be part of, and further contribute to what the creative team at Tilt is doing. I am a big believer in Tilt's work ethic, their style of creative solutioning & storytelling, and their absolute insistence in keeping the brand at the very core of anything and everything they do. Their fantastic body of work in under 3 years is quite telling and revealing of their talent and world view.”