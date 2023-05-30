Tilt Brand Solutions elevates Adarsh Atal to Chief Creative Officer

He will continue to report to Shriram Iyer, group chief creative officer, Quotient Ventures.
Tilt Brand Solutions announced the elevation of Adarsh Atal to the role of chief creative officer. Prior to this, he was executive creative director. The development is effective with immediate effect.
A part of Quotient Ventures, Tilt Brand Solutions is a Mumbai-based Brand and Communications Consultancy.
T Gangadhar, group CEO, Quotient Ventures said, “Adarsh has been a key contributor to our creative reputation and I am excited to see him embark on his new and elevated role. I am confident he will take our creative product to even greater heights – I wish him the very best on this quest”.
Adarsh Atal has been with Tilt Brand Solutions since 2019 and has played a pivotal role on some of the Tilt’s most popular work, notably on Dream11, Groww, Kenko, Licious, Livspace, Myntra, PhonePe, Shopsy and many others.
He will continue to report to Shriram Iyer, group chief creative officer, Quotient Ventures.
Commenting on this development, Shriram Iyer said, "Adarsh has consistently delivered engaging pieces of work on some of the biggest brands in the country. His commitment to problem solving and the diligence and rigour he backs it up with, make him a natural choice for leading the creative mandate at Tilt. His popularity amongst his peers and his willingness to roll up his sleeves make him the team player we need, to helm this responsibility”.
Speaking of his new role, Adarsh Atal said, “The last four years at Tilt have been a massive learning experience for me. Not just on the creative front, but also on how imperative a great culture is to do great work. At Tilt, while we wear our work as a badge of honour, we also take a lot of pride in what goes on behind the scenes to create the work. I am looking forward to continue to do my bit towards getting this immensely talented bunch the growth, fame and joy that their great work deserves”.