Tilt Brand Solutions gets Gulshan Singh on board as Chief Strategy Officer

Concludes Gulshan Singh, chief strategy officer, Tilt Brand Solutions “I have been following with admiration and interest, the way Tilt has gone about building itself the last 3 years, and I can’t be happier with this opportunity. The desire and insistence to get the strategy right at Tilt are palpable across functions and levels, and that is so motivating and spurring for me as a career planner. I am excitedly looking forward to partner and leverage Paul and his expert team of data analysts and solutionists to jointly deliver superior brand and communication solutions”