Tilt Brand Solutions gets Michelle Suradkar on board as Chief Operating Officer

Speaking on the appointment, Joseph George, founder & CMD, Tilt Brand Solutions said ”We are at a very exciting and critical juncture at Tilt. We have been fortunate to have had a terrific run the first 3 years of our existence; and this has given us confidence to shift gears as we ready up to manage scale and the accompanying complexities. Michelle is someone whom I have worked with very closely for almost a decade when at Lintas; and her competencies, interests, work ethic and energy is just what we all at Tilt need as we embark on the next phase of our journey at Tilt. I am both grateful and excited that she has agreed to take on this responsibility”