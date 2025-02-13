Tilt Brand Solutions names Kushager Tuli as President - Creative

Mumbai-based brand and communications consultancy Tilt Brand Solutions has appointed Kushager Tuli as president - creative. Tuli previously served as executive creative director at Leo Burnett.

Advertisment

An engineering graduate with 18 years of advertising experience across Ogilvy, McCann, JWT and a few other agencies, Tuli brings with him a blend of creativity, strategic thinking and leadership skills. He has worked with brands such as Coca-Cola, Nescafé, The Times of India, BMW, Mastercard, Star Sports, Tata Motors, Perfetti, HUL, Pepsi, and Visa, earning national and international recognition.

Speaking of his appointment, Kushager Tuli, president- creative, Tilt Brand Solutions said, "Tilt is already doing some industry benchmark-worthy work and I hope to add even more depth and value to our clients and our creative showcase. In an everchanging comms landscape, being able to craft brave, engaging and compelling stories across formats and platforms is something that I’m excitedly looking forward to doing, with the rest of the fabulous folks here at Tilt.”

Kushager Tuli will be reporting into Adarsh Atal.

Adarsh Atal, group chief creative officer, Tilt Brand Solutions added, “Kushager joins us to not just bolster our creative team, but also to add to our carefully crafted culture. His proven record as a leader is exactly what we need, given the myriad and strong creative talent we have and nurture at Tilt. With his diversity of experience and expertise across agencies and brands, I'm certain that Kushager will help us take our creative product to newer heights."