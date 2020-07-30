Tilt Brand Solutions ropes in Paul Dueman as its new Chief Strategy Officer

The appointment will be effective from August 1st.
Brand & Communication consultancy, Tilt Brand Solutions has brought Digital Specialist Paul Dueman on board as Chief Strategy Officer. He will replace Kedar Teny, who has moved on to pursue other opportunities.
Paul has been one of the Industry’s first digital evangelists, with a two-decade career spent entirely in technology and digital marketing. Over that period, he has helped shape the digital narratives on businesses like Dabur, HUL, Tata Group, Maruti, Arvind Mills, Cummins and eBay India.
Elaborated Joseph George (Joe), founder chairman and managing director, Tilt Brand Solutions “Full-Brained Thinking is the philosophy that drives our strategic approach; it is a seamless blend of Left-Brained expertise in Digital and Data and Right Brained competence in Culture, Behaviour and Attitude. To take our strategic offering to the next level, we needed someone like Paul who is a Technology and Digital Marketing native and specialist, and one who also understands and appreciates brands and the communication process.”
Said Paul Dueman, “I’m really excited to be a part of this crazily talented team. Tilt is the only Brand and Communications company that has appointed an out and out Digital specialist as its CSO. This is reflective of Tilt’s belief and conviction in Analytics and Digital Marketing being a core critical part of Brand building and Communications today. I’m looking forward to leveraging my experience in the digital space to drive and build on Tilt’s Full-Brained Thinking philosophy and finding solutions for the challenges that our clients and brands face”.
Added Joseph George, “Kedar has been a critical member of our immensely satisfying, first 24 months of our existence; and I can’t thank him enough. I wish him the very best for his new adventure.”
Concluded Kedar Teny, “Tilt has been and will continue to be family. I am thankful to Joe for having given me the opportunity to play a critical role in shaping a new age brand and communication consultancy. It is deeply gratifying to see how Tilt has shaped up in its first 24 months. I sign off with immense confidence that the journey ahead for Tilt is only going to be bigger and better and will always be its loudest cheerleader.”