Tilt Brand Solutions ropes in Paul Dueman as its new Chief Strategy Officer

Concluded Kedar Teny, “Tilt has been and will continue to be family. I am thankful to Joe for having given me the opportunity to play a critical role in shaping a new age brand and communication consultancy. It is deeply gratifying to see how Tilt has shaped up in its first 24 months. I sign off with immense confidence that the journey ahead for Tilt is only going to be bigger and better and will always be its loudest cheerleader.”