Tim Hortons India appoints Tarun Jain as CEO

Tim Hortons, the quick-service restaurant (QSR) chain based out of Canada, opened its first outlet in India last year. The company has recently appointed Tarun Jain as CEO in India. Jain is former Costa Coffee India chief executive and has replaced Navin Gurnaney.
Jain announced this move on his LinkedIn profile: “Happy to announce that I have joined Tim Hortons India as C.E.O," Jain said in a post. Jain joins the local arm of the Canadian coffee chain from food services company Devyani International Limited where he served as CEO, Costa Coffee (India), since August 2022.
Prior to his stint at Devyani International, Jain was chief operating officer, Nando’s. Devyani International, is a franchisee of Yum! Brands in India where it operates restaurant brands such as KFC and Pizza Hut.