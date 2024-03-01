Times Group's Aakash Mishra joins Donear Group as AVP-group brand marketing

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Mishra will be leading group marketing efforts for Donear, Grasim BTL and OCM.
Donear Group, a lifestyle and fashion house, has appointed Aakash Mishra as AVP- group brand marketing. Sharing the news on LinkedIn, Aakash Mishra said, "I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new mandate as AVP - Group Brand Marketing at Donear Group- India's Leading Lifestyle and Fashion house where I'll be leading Group Marketing Efforts for three Group companies - Donear, Grasim BTL, OCM."
Akash will look at the day-to-day marketing across the group. He will be in charge of brands like NeoStretch, Donear Suitings, Grado (formerly known as Grasim Suitings), OCM, Mayur, Graviera, Ferrara Italian Luxury, Ferrino Mizzoni, Moda Biella Italy, Lanificio Corleone, Eurico and Dcot Retail.
Mishra has earlier worked with World Wide Media, Times Group, for over 16 years as head of experiential marketing. In his career of over 20 years, he has also worked with Euro Vitrified and Wall Tiles and Tex Co.