Times Internet adds Durga Raghunath and Rohit Saran to its leadership team

The last five years have witnessed tremendous changes in the news business. More stories have been read, watched and heard than ever before. More recently, as Covid 19 spread across the world, news has seen its largest ever surge as people across India and the world have come to news products to stay informed, make sense of interventions and find ways to cope.
As India’s largest digital news product Times Internet has led the way through exponential year-on-year growth to reach more than 550 million users a month across browsers, apps and OEMs. Simply put, every news and entertainment consumer -- following India -- accesses the Times Internet sites more than any other brand in the world.
To strengthen this next chapter of user-centric transformation the company has roped in Durga Raghunath and Rohit Saran to lead its largest base of users into the next generation of engagement and reader revenue.
Durga has been named digital head of Times of India, Mirror Brands (Mumbai Mirror, Pune Mirror, Bangalore Mirror and Ahmedabad Mirror), Newspoint, Gadgets Now and Etimes. Most recently as SVP Growth at Zomato and previously as Founder and CEO of Firstpost and Network18 Digital, Durga brings a unique understanding of transactions, news and publishing. She began her career in Book Publishing with HarperCollins in New York. She has an MBA from the Indian School of Business and a Publishing Degree from Columbia University.
Rohit Saran has been named as the chief editor of Times Internet. He was previously the managing editor for The Times of India (Print) and Executive Editor of The Economic Times (Print). He has held senior editorial positions at the India Today Group where he was executive editor of India Today and Editor of Business Today. He also edited The Khaleej Times in Dubai. He has conceptualised and launched several publications, including ET Magazine, ET Wealth and Money Today. He was also the editor of the South Asian edition of Harvard Business Review and Scientific American. He holds a Master’s degree in Economics and has a deep interest in data and digital journalism.
Speaking on the announcement, Gautam Sinha CEO Times Internet said, “We are excited about our next stage of technology-led relationships with users, content producers and advertisers. Durga’s entrepreneurial energy and experience, and Rohit’s broad editorial exposure and deep understanding make us believe we can set and achieve audacious goals over the next five years. Both senior leaders would report to Times Internet COO Puneet Gupt.”