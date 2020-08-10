Times Internet adds Durga Raghunath and Rohit Saran to its leadership team

Rohit Saran has been named as the chief editor of Times Internet. He was previously the managing editor for The Times of India (Print) and Executive Editor of The Economic Times (Print). He has held senior editorial positions at the India Today Group where he was executive editor of India Today and Editor of Business Today. He also edited The Khaleej Times in Dubai. He has conceptualised and launched several publications, including ET Magazine, ET Wealth and Money Today. He was also the editor of the South Asian edition of Harvard Business Review and Scientific American. He holds a Master’s degree in Economics and has a deep interest in data and digital journalism.