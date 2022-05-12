Times Internet appoints Gyan Pratap Singh as Head of Growth

Previously, he was with Junio.
Times Internet has recently roped in Gyan Pratap Singh as head of growth. He joins from Junio, a digital pocket money-smart card for kids, where he looked after digital marketing & growth. In the past, he has also worked with Paytm as senior manager - performance marketing & growth.
A customer marketing professional with over 10 years of experience in data-driven marketing, Singh also had stints with Indigo, AWOK.com, ASkmeBazaar, GetIt Infomedia nd WIldnet Technologies.