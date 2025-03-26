Times Internet appoints Johney Maheshwari as Head of Corporate Development

Times Internet announced the appointment of Johney Maheshwari as the head of corporate development.

In this strategic role, Maheshwari will lead mergers & acquisitions (M&A) and investment initiatives, driving Times Internet’s inorganic growth strategy while ensuring alignment with broader business objectives.

He brings over a decade of experience in corporate development and investment banking, with specialized expertise in the financial services sector. Most recently, he served as associate director of corporate development at Razorpay, where he led high-profile acquisitions of Ezetap, BillMe, PoshVine, Curlec (Malaysia), and iZealiant. Maheshwari also spearheaded Razorpay Ventures which aimed to invest in emerging startups and assist them in their growth journey. Prior to Razorpay, he worked in the Investment Banking team at EY, where he assisted prominent organisations such as SBI, ICICI Lombard, DHFL, and NIIF with their M&A activities and fundraising efforts.

"We are excited to welcome Johney Maheshwari to the Times Internet family," said Puneet Gupt, COO. "Strategic investments and M&A have been foundational to our growth story, and with Johney's exceptional track record and deep industry insights, we're reinvigorating this crucial aspect of our business."

Commenting on his appointment, Johney Maheshwari said, "I am excited to join Times Internet and contribute to its impressive growth journey. The company's diverse portfolio and ambitious vision present tremendous opportunities for strategic investments and acquisitions. I look forward to working with the talented teams across the organisation to identify and execute value-creating opportunities that will accelerate our growth trajectory and expand our digital ecosystem."