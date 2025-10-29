Times Internet elevates Sriram Hebbar as Group Business Head

Times Internet has elevated Sriram Hebbar as group business head. Previously, he was working as business head - The Economic Times - Languages. Based in Noida, Hebbar has been with Times Internet for over two and a half years. In his new role, he will lead business strategy, revenue growth, and brand expansion across multiple verticals within the group.

In his previous role as business head for The Economic Times – Languages, Hebbar was responsible for the P&L of ET’s digital language offerings across Hindi, Marathi, Bangla, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

With over two decades of experience in digital publishing and media operations, in the past, Hebbar has also worked with Newspoint as business head, where he led the platform’s P&L and strategic expansion.