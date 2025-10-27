Times Internet promotes Prasad Sanyal to Group Business Head

Prasad Sanyal has been promoted as the group business head at Times Internet. He shared the news through a LinkedIn post.

Sanyal previously served as the Business Head at The Times of India for around two and a half years. In the past, he has also worked with HT Digital Streams, Zee Media Corporation, NDTV, CNN-IBM, Asian News International, etc.

Additionally, Prerna Mahendru has taken over as business head for Times of India digital from Sanyal.

Mahendru was working as the director of business and marketing for digital news. Prior to this, she has worked with Yatra Online, Jabong, IndiaMart, etc.