By afaqs! news bureau
People Spotting

Times Network appoints Deepak Chawla as associate vice president

Prior to this, Chawla was regional head north at Network 18 Group.

Times Network has appointed Deepak Chawla as associate vice president. Prior to this role, he was working as a regional head north at Network 18 group. 

He has also worked with IBN LOKMAT as region head north (sales) where he was responsible for air monetisation & revenue generation from the corporate clients of northern India for the hindi news channel IBN7 & Marathi news channel IBN LOKMAT.

Chawla has also worked with organisations like Taj Television (India), Neo Sports and Entertainment Network India. 

