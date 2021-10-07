Times Network appoints Nikunj Garg as Editor of Mirror NOW

Times Network, has announced the appointment of Nikunj Garg as editor of Mirror NOW. Strengthening the brand’s narrative of championing stories of civic interest & social change, Nikunj will lead the editorial mandate for Mirror NOW and closely work with the channel’s business and leadership teams to drive the channel’s growth agenda, besides continuing his role as overall Head of Input and News Gathering of Times Network. With a broadcast journalism career spanning two decades, Nikunj brings sharp insights, political intelligence, judgement and accuracy in his reportage. In his new role, he will report to MK Anand, MD & CEO, Times Network.