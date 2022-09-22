Times Network appoints Rohit Chadda & Vinay Sarawagi in leadership roles

Speaking on his appointment, Vinay Sarawagi said, "I'm excited to join India's most influential news network. At Times Network, audiences are at the heart of everything and the unmatched brand connect with the viewers will continue to differentiate the Network brands from the noise. I look forward to taking on this new role and synergize my efforts to ensure that our audiences across mediums, formats and languages are served with unputdownable content, all day, every day."