Times of India announces senior level appointments

Sreenivasulu Vudayagiri has been appointed as president & head - brand capital and Rohit Saran joins as consulting editor.
Sreenivasulu Vudayagiri, with over 32 years of experience, joins as president & head - brand capital. He has experience across private equity at Actis Private Equity, Intel Capital, Thomas Weisel Partners, Lightspeed Ventures, and Peepul Capital. In his previous role, he served as the head of M&A and business development at Murugappa Group. As president & head- brand capital, Srini will lead and drive the future growth trajectory of brand capital business.
Rohit Saran returns to the Times of India as Consulting Editor, bringing a experience from various leadership positions, including executive editor at India Today, editor at Harvard Business Review (South Asia), and roles at Khaleej Times, Economic Times, and Money Today/Business Today. At Times of India, his focus will be on driving synergies between print and digital, contributing to foundational changes in workflow, architecture, and skill upgrades