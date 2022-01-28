Times Professional Learning ropes in Gaurav Barjatya as Head - Brand Marketing & Communications

Previously, he was the marketing director at WWE.
Times Professional Learning has recently appointed Gaurav Barjatya as head - brand marketing & communications. Previously, he worked with WWE as marketing director, India for more than 2 years. In the past, he has also worked with Star TV Network as vice president - marketing for around 8 years.
